JoJo Siwa is known for her bubbly and positive personality, but the dancer has never been afraid to speak her mind — even if it lands her in hot water with some of her fellow stars.

The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star made headlines in July 2022 after she called Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met. Siwa made the controversial comment as part of a TikTok trend in which the user names their “celebrity crush,” as well as “rudest” and “coolest” stars they’ve encountered.

The Full House alum responded several days later, apologizing to the former Dance Moms star and revealing via Instagram that she and Siwa spoke on the phone about the drama. While Bure relayed part of their conversation — Siwa recalled that Bure opted not to take a photo with her at the Fuller House premiere — Siwa soon claimed that the Let It Snow actress “didn’t share all the details” of their interaction.

“It was at the afterparty that she didn’t wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that,” the Nickelodeon alum said in a video obtained by Page Six. “But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

The drama between the stars only escalated once their family members got involved. The Boy Meets World alum’s daughter, Natasha Bure, told Siwa to “grow up” via a since-deleted Instagram Story, while the “Boomerang” singer’s mom, Jessalyn Siwa, slammed Candace’s treatment of her daughter.

“It’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way,” Jessalyn wrote via Instagram in August 2022, referencing the Christmas Town star’s use of a Bible quote soon after the scandal. “It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking. 🌈.”

While JoJo’s feud with Candace may be her biggest one yet, the performer has also tussled with her former Dance Moms costars in the past — particularly after some claimed that star and dance coach Abby Lee Miller mistreated them.

“Listen, Abby is Abby … You go to Abby, you know what you’re getting into,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight in June 2020. “So it makes me really, really upset that I am one of the few — there’s only a few people — that really truly thank Abby, and are thankful and grateful for what she’s done for us. Because without her, Dance Moms wouldn’t be a thing.”

JoJo proceeded to name-drop eight of her Dance Moms cast mates, claiming “none of us would have a career” if it weren’t for Miller.

“Like, Dance Moms is where I got my start,” she added. “That’s where Maddie [Ziegler] got her start, that’s where Kenzie [Ziegler] got her start, Kalani [Hilliker], Paige [Hyland], Brooke [Hyland], Nia [Sioux], Chloe [Lukasiak], Kendall [Vertes]. I mean, that’s where everyone got their start.”

