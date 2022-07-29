More to the story? JoJo Siwa claimed Candace Cameron Bure left out some important information in her public apology amid the duo’s unexpected feud.

“We did speak on the phone. She shared that in her [Instagram video],” the Dance Moms alum, 19, noted in a video obtained by Page Six on Thursday, July 28, claiming Bure, 46, “didn’t share all the details of the meeting” they had with one another.

Siwa went on to elaborate on the interaction that made her feel like the actress was rude to her, which Bure previously stated was at a Fuller House red carpet when the Nickelodeon personality was 11 years old. “It was at the afterparty that she didn’t wanna take a picture with me, and I was OK with that,” the dancer continued. “But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

The situation made Siwa “really, really upset” at the time and has “stuck with” her ever since. “When you’re little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live — I think we’ve all had that moment — and I feel like this was that moment for me,” the Dancing With the Stars season 30 alum explained.

Earlier this week, Siwa raised eyebrows when she participated in a viral TikTok trend and was asked to reveal the “rudest celebrity” she’d met. The “Boomerang” performer quickly flashed a photo of Bure on her phone before turning the screen away from the camera. In her initial post, Siwa didn’t specify what rubbed her the wrong way about the former Hallmark Channel star, but Bure weighed in on the drama in a lengthy Instagram video days later.

“I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday,” the Full House alum told her followers on Tuesday, July 26, adding that she had a “great conversation” with Siwa about what went down. “She didn’t want to tell me [how I was rude to her]. … She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old.'”

Siwa explained over the phone that she had asked Bure to take a picture with her at the event, but the No One Would Tell actress said, “Not right now.” The California native in turn revealed that she felt “crummy” about the past moment and apologized, telling Siwa, “I broke your 11-year-old heart.”

After the “Kid in a Candy Story” singer reflected on her “bad experience” with Bure, the Kind Is the New Classy author’s daughter, Natasha Bure, not-so-subtly chimed in via her Instagram Story. “Respectfully, someone saying ‘no’ to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience,'” the 23-year-old wrote on Thursday. “This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone.”

Natasha added that “there are bigger issues in this world than this,” before telling Siwa to “grow up.”

The Christmas Sister Swap actress, for her part, reassured her fans that there was “no drama” between her and the J Team star. “We are both positive, encouraging people, and I told JoJo how much I’ve always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career,” Candace said in her Instagram video. “That’s the tea.”

