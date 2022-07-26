Natasha Bure Says Mom Candace Cameron Is The Coolest After Jojo Siwa Diss

Like mother, like daughter. Natasha Bure gushed about her mom, Candace Cameron Bure, after JoJo Siwa slammed the Full House alum on TikTok.

“I wanna be them when I grow up ❤️,” the Home Sweet Home actress, 23, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 26, alongside a photo of her parents smiling and goofing around with one another at dinner. “God gave me the coolest Mama & Papa. Could take pictures of them all day long.

Natasha’s post comes shortly after Siwa, 19, made headlines for describing Candace, 46, as the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met. “Pool day = exposed hahaha,” the Nickelodeon star captioned a TikTok video on Sunday, July 24, before taking part in a viral trend in which people name the nicest, coolest and rudest stars they know.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge quickly turned her phone around toward the camera while answering each of the questions and giggling. Though it was difficult to see who Siwa chose for each category, fans were able to pause in enough time to recognize Candace as the “rudest” celebrity. The teen named Miley Cyrus as the “nicest” star she’d spoken to and confessed that Zendaya was her celebrity crush.

Candace has not yet explicitly responded to the Dance Moms alum’s post, but fans believe she subtle chimed in on Monday, July 25, when she shared a Bible verse via her Instagram Story. “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock,” the former Fuller House star shared, citing Isaiah 26:4.

Natasha has stood up for her mother in the past, most recently shutting down speculation that the Hallmark alum has helped her land roles. “A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it’s from her. Or it’s given to me, or it’s handed to me, and it’s honestly quite literally the opposite,” the Let’s Be Real author told Today earlier this month. “[I] work hard for everything that I do, and I’m out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true. So I think that’s one misconception that’s a little bit frustrating to see.”

She continued: “I am honestly just like every other person out there, and I’m just trying to stay on the grind and do my best and continue to keep all the acting chops constantly at work. It’s difficult for sure. I grind, but I’m grateful for any opportunity that I get and I’m just trying to work my hardest to get to where I want to be.”

The Make It or Break It alum previously praised her daughter’s work ethic during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. “Natasha made it very clear, like … ‘Mom, I really want to forge my own career and I want to do it all on my own. And I appreciate all your help and your advice. But, like, I want to do this myself,'” Candace explained in February. “And I [was] like, ‘I really respect that.’ So when I had to ask her [this time], I really didn’t know if she was going to accept the part.”

