From kid to costar! Candace Cameron Bure had a great time working with her daughter, Natasha, on the latest Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie.

“I loved every minute of it,” the Full House alum, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 16, of being on the Haunted By Murder set with the 23-year-old. “ I felt like the biggest stage mom. I was so proud. … It was so much fun.”

The Kind Is the New Classy author has been asking Natasha “for years” to play a younger version of her character in flashbacks in the Hallmark movies.

“Natasha made it very clear like … ‘Mom, I really want to forge my own career and I want to do it all on my own. And I appreciate all your help and your advice. But, like, I want to do this myself,’” the Dancing With the Stars alum recalled of their previous conversations. “And I [was] like, ‘I really respect that.’ So when I had to ask her [this time], I really didn’t know if she was going to accept the part.”

When the YouTube vlogger joined the cast, the Fuller House alum gave Natasha “all kinds of notes on how to act like Aurora,” explaining that the “established character” has many quirks.

“Natasha was asking about my body language and how I would move in certain ways and my breathing,” the Dancing Through Life author, who also shares sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 20, with husband Valeri Bure, added. “Aurora is a very, very curious person. So she’s always studying and she’s very aware of things that other people aren’t. So all of those kinds of notes were really helpful to her as she was playing on Aurora.”

The California native went on to gush about how “amazing” it would be to continue working with Natasha — but isn’t sure that the Home Sweet Home star would feel the same.

“I want to work with my kids all day long,” Candace said. “Whatever we’re doing, I always want my kids by my side. … I don’t know if she wants to work with me all day long [though].”

In November 2021, Natasha gave Us a glimpse of her life with famous parents, telling Us that she gets “cringed out” by their social media PDA.

“I’m like, ‘This is too much,’” the Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff star, who also models for her mom’sQVC.com Candace Cameron Bure Clothing line, joked at the time. “I’m like … ‘You can do this on you own.’ I’m like, ‘We understand we get it. Totally.’”

Natasha and Candace can be seen onscreen in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Haunted by Murder, premiering on Hallmark Sunday, February 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

