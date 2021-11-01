Look away! Candace Cameron Bure’s 23-year-old daughter, Natasha, isn’t the biggest fan of her parents’ public displays of affection.

“It’s so funny,” the Voice alum exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October, 28, while promoting RomaDrama Live! “I, like, get cringed out by it when I’m in person with them. I’m like, ‘This is too much.’ … I’m like, ‘OK, guys, it’s family time. … You can do this on you own.’ I’m like, ‘We understand we get it. Totally.’”

The actress noted that her feelings change when the Full House alum, 45, posts romantic shots via Instagram with her husband, Valeri Bure.

“Online, I think it’s cute,” Natasha explained. “Like, I hope my husband and I are like that and so in love with each other. I think it’s the cutest thing.”

The Kind Is the New Classy author, who has posted photos of Valeri playfully grabbing her chest and kissing her, now tries to “censor” herself around her kids, she exclusively told Us in June. “It grosses them out,” she said.

Candace and the former professional ice hockey player, also 45, wed in 1996. Along with Natasha, they share sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19.

The couple welcomed Natasha in 1998 when the former View cohost was 22, which led her daughter to believe that she would have a child of her own at the same age.

“That was my plan,” Natasha told Us on Thursday. “I was going to get married at 20, then have a kid at 22. That is very much not the case. I’m glad it’s not because I’m not ready for that.”

The Home Sweet Home star has gone through phases of baby fever, especially since many of her friends and family members have been having kids of their own. “I’m so obsessed with children, but it’s usually for a time period,” Natasha said. “When I’m super busy, I’m like, ‘I could never have a kid right now. That’s too crazy.’”

Natasha played Jazzy in Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff in 2020, complete with maternity clothes and a fake baby bump.

“I was obsessed with it,” the Faith, Hope and Love star told Us of her faux belly. “I was like, ‘This needs to happen. I love it.’ … It was great, and that’s enough for me right now. I just need to take care of myself first and then in the future, hopefully I take care of a baby.”

For now, Natasha is focusing on work and will be participating in RomaDrama Live! from January 7 to 9 in Palm Beach, Florida.

“I love growing my circle. So I’m very excited,” Natasha gushed to Us of the boutique fan convention. “I personally love talking to people who are just interested in the work that I do. It’s so fun to hear everybody’s stories and just get to know everyone. I love making new friends. I’m excited to meet other celebrities that will be there and just connect with them.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi