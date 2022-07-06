Candace Cameron Bure may have a Full House — but that doesn’t mean her kids are getting special treatment in the business.

“A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it’s from her,” the Hallmark alum’s daughter, Natasha Bure, told Today on Tuesday, July 5. “Or it’s given to me, or it’s handed to me, and it’s honestly quite literally the opposite.”

The 23-year-old actress noted that she “work[s] hard for everything that I do, and I’m out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true,” she continued. “So I think that’s one misconception that’s a little bit frustrating to see.”

While Natasha has had one-off roles on several of her mother’s TV shows — Make It or Break It, Fuller House and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries — she’s also carving out her own path. She’s starred in Home Sweet Home and scored parts in The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland and the Lifetime Original Movie Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story alongside Heather Locklear. The Faith, Hope and Love actress is also known for her musical talent. Though Natasha now appears to be focusing more on her acting career, she and her mom, 46, would frequently post videos of her singing solos at church.

The California native pointed out in her Today interview that her work ethic is second to none.

“I am honestly just like every other person out there, and I’m just trying to stay on the grind and do my best and continue to keep all the acting chops constantly at work,” she revealed. “It’s difficult for sure. I grind, but I’m grateful for any opportunity that I get and I’m just trying to work my hardest to get to where I want to be.”

Though Natasha and Candace may not have the same career trajectory, Natasha has certainly followed in her mom’s footsteps. The two were both child actors, with the Fuller House alum nabbing her first recurring role on St. Elsewhere in 1982, when she was 6 years old. She acted steadily in the mid to late ‘80s before portraying her most well-known character to date, DJ Tanner, in Full House from 1987 to 1995. She later went on to reprise the role on Netflix’s Fuller House from 2016 to 2020, as well as scoring the title of “Christmas Queen” due to her penchant to star in Hallmark holiday movies.

For her part, Natasha was 13 when she first appeared onscreen in Make It or Break It in 2011. She had a background part in her mom’s Hallmark film The Heart of Christmas that same year, but put her acting career on pause until 2017, after she had graduated from high school.

In addition to daughter Natasha, Candace and former hockey star Valeri Bure — her husband of 26 years — also share sons Lev, 22, and Maks, 20.

