Brushing off the drama. Candace Cameron Bure received plenty of support from her famous pals after JoJo Siwa called out the actress for allegedly being rude.

The Dance Moms alum, 19, recently raised eyebrows when she shared a TikTok video in which she “exposed” different celebrities she’s met. When it came down to who was the rudest, Siwa flashed a photo of the Full House alum, 46, before quickly turning her phone away from the camera. The singer named Miley Cyrus as the kindest A-lister she knows and Zendaya as her celebrity crush.

Bure revealed in a lengthy Instagram video on Tuesday, July 26, that she and the So You Think You Can Dance judge had a “great conversation” about their supposed misunderstanding. While she recalled meeting the “Boomerang” performer on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, Bure didn’t remember another time they crossed paths.

“I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday,” the former Hallmark Channel star said, noting that she thought the comment was a “big deal,” though Siwa didn’t feel the same way. “I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning. … She actually didn’t want to tell me [how I was rude to her]. She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old.'”

Siwa told the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star that she had asked for a photo at the event — but Bure shut down the request. “She said, ‘You weren’t even mean! And I get it now, as an adult, when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11,'” the former View cohost told her followers of her chat with Siwa.

Bure apologized to the Nickelodeon alum during their conversation, telling Siwa she felt “crummy” about the past interaction. “Please know that as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I’m sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter,” she continued. “I know if anyone crosses my kids, mama bear comes out.”

The Christmas Sister Swap star reassured her fans it was “all good on the JoJo front,” adding, “No matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter. … We are both positive, encouraging people, and I told JoJo how much I’ve always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career. … There’s no drama. That’s the tea.”

