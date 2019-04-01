Since The View premiered in August 1997, more than 20 women have had permanent roles as cohosts on the ABC morning talk show.

The series, which was created by Barbara Walters, features a multi-generational panel that conducts interviews and discusses the news of the day, ranging from politics to entertainment. The original lineup was comprised of Walters, Joy Behar, Star Jones, Meredith Vieira and Debbie Matenopoulos. The current panel for season 22 consists of Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro.

Viewers were reminded of the Emmy-winning program’s oft-tumultuous history in April 2019 with the publication of journalist Ramin Setoodeh’s Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View. The book, which features interviews with nearly every woman who has taken a seat at the table over the years, delves into how the show often becomes news, rather than simply discussing news.

In one headline-making excerpt from the book, Rosie O’Donnell admitted that she had “a little bit of a crush” on her on-air nemesis Elisabeth Hasselbeck during their time on The View, though the comedian insisted that she never wanted to act on it. In another excerpt, Sherri Shepherd revealed that O’Donnell helped her get more money than Hasselbeck by urging her to counteroffer and request more perks with the job.

Scroll down to take a look back at every The View cohost since 1997!