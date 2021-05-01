Talk about hot topics! Ahead of the release of her new book, Summer on the Bluffs, Sunny Hostin opened up exclusively to Us Weekly with 25 things you might not know about her — including what life is like on the set of The View, what she’d be doing if she weren’t a journalist and lawyer, and her unhealthy obsession. Read on to learn more about the 52-year-old daytime talk show host.

1. I graduated high school at age 16.

2. I can play [the Young and the Restless theme song] “Nadia’s Theme” on the piano.

3. My signature recipe is a tortilla de patatas — a Spanish frittata, with my special twist.

4. The first album I owned was by Wild Cherry.

5. I love to play tennis and have been taking lessons forever (although I am definitely a better spectator).

6. When I first met my husband, Manny, I lied about my shoe size. He was sweet and gifted me a pair of 7.5’s. I am a size 9!

7. Bobby Brown was my first concert.

8. We have a weekly family game night. My [favorite] is Clue.

9. I am crushed that the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton won’t be returning for season 2.

10. I have 12 chickens and I want to get more — and some goats.

11. I love the beach, but I can’t really swim.

12. My dream is to live on a farm.

13. When Kamala Harris was elected [vice president] I was ugly-cry sobbing in my kitchen. My daughter [Paloma] walked in and asked what was wrong. When I told her who was chosen, she put on “All I Do is Win” by DJ Khaled and started dancing on the countertop.

14. At The View, I’m known for my stylish dressing room. Joy Behar says I should rent it out on Airbnb.

15. We have a group text. I think Meghan [McCain] may chime in the most.

16. When I became a cohost, Barbara Walters offered me this piece of advice: “Always remember when you have a guest on the show, it’s like having someone over for dinner at your home.”

17. My secret hobby is beekeeping. I collect my own honey.

18. I have an unhealthy obsession with Funyuns.

19. My favorite places to visit in the summer are Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard and Sag Harbor.

20. My favorite holiday is the day after Thanksgiving. We host a “Thanksgiving Snack Down” with friends and family — a competition for who has the best leftovers.

21. I would have been a veterinarian if I had not become a lawyer and journalist.

22. I absolutely love being in people’s living rooms every day in front of the camera, but am also looking forward to some exciting things in the works behind the camera. Stay tuned!

23. There’s a family debate as to where I met my husband. He says we met at a bagel shop and I say it was in church.

24. My son is a daredevil who skydives, bungee jumps and zip lines for fun. And I’m terrified for him.

25. Martha Stewart once offered to give me Sebastopol geese. They look like they’re wearing wedding dresses and are beautiful.

Hostin’s new book, Summer on the Bluffs, hits stands May 4.