Sunny Hostin: What’s in My Bag?





Sunny Hostin doesn’t mix business with pleasure. The View cohost has two phones, one of which has a case with a doodle of herself, drawn by artist Brooke Hagel on it. “Joy Behar and I [kept] picking up each other’s phones,” says the host of ID’s Truth About Murder With Sunny Hostin. “Now, I know which one belongs to me.”

Hostin, 51, reveals the rest for Us.

Send Nudes

“Kim Kardashian sent me a whole bunch of her KKW Beauty nude lipsticks. They’re fantastic.”

Read Like the Wind

“I’m a voracious reader. I’m reading Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell. My husband [Emmanuel] told me about it.”

Thinking Cap

“I never travel without a Panama hat. Whenever I go to Puerto Rico, I go to the same shop, Olé. The last one I got has special significance — I went there to report right after Hurricane Maria.”

Mint Condition

“I’m fastidious about my teeth. I travel with this Cocofloss that I love, a toothbrush and Rembrandt toothpaste.”

Sustainable Sip

“There’s a metal straw in here. It’s a habit that, thankfully, I got my kids [Gabriel, 17, and Paloma, 13] into as well.”

Face Value

“The Make-Up International SuperMatte AntiShine is an industry secret. It’ll take the shine away all day.”

What else is inside Hostin’s Zagliani purse? A black Chanel wallet; AirPods; a charger; a Louis Vuitton makeup bag; a Jeffree Star lipstick in Pussy Whipped; a Pat McGrath liquid eyeliner and Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo; a MAC Studio Fix foundation; a Nars concealer; Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell; The Institute by Stephen King; an NYPD detective badge; a CVS card; an AAA card; an Ed’s Lobster Bar card; a SAG-AFTRA card; a Rise Almond Honey protein bar; Ice Breakers Ice Cubes in Cool Lemon; a little gold owl; baby pictures of her kids; an Ernest Hemingway coin; a lavender neck pillow; an AKA sorority pin; an ABC badge; Band-Aids; Neosporin; a pen from the Langham Pasadena hotel; a U.S. Open ticket and blue cards.

Truth About Murder With Sunny Hostin airs on Investigation Discovery, Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.