Hilarie Burton Slams Candace Cameron Bure for 'Traditional Marriage' Remark

Not holding back. Hilarie Burton called Candace Cameron Bure a “bigot” after the Full House alum cited respect for “traditional marriage” as one of the reasons she left Hallmark for Great American Family.

“Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy,” the One Tree Hill veteran, 40, tweeted on Monday, November 14, alongside an article about Bure’s Hallmark exit. “But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

The Fuller House star, 46, opened up about her decision to leave Hallmark in an interview with The Wall Street Journal‘s WSJ. Magazine published on Monday. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she told the outlet. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Cameron Bure added that Hallmark is now “basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership.” Bill Abbott, who is now the president and CEO of Great American Media, left Hallmark Media in 2020 following a controversy over the removal of an ad featuring a same-sex couple.

Hallmark has since made efforts to diversify its content, with its first original holiday movie featuring a same-sex couple set to debut next month. Cameron Bure, however, implied that similar efforts would not be made at her new network.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she told WSJ. Abbott, for his part, added: “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

Burton called out those comments as well, tweeting: “Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this s–t out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

Cameron Bure previously emphasized that Great American Family would heavily emphasize the “faith” elements of its films. “It absolutely is representing family. It’s representing faith, which is a really big component,” she told Variety in September. “They are going to move much more forward in the faith content, and having both — still having lots of movies, rom-coms and Christmas movies that don’t involve faith, but also ones that really do.”