Status check! Candace Cameron Bure has found herself caught up in several feuds with fellow celebrities.

While cohosting the View from 2015 to 2016, Bure made headlines for her debate with Raven-Symoné over an Oregon bakery that took a stand against supporting gay marriage. At the time, the That’s So Raven star argued that the bakers were discriminating against a community.

“The Oregon law bars businesses from discriminating against sexual orientation, race, disability, age or religion,” Symoné said during an episode in July 2015. “And to me, it’s the same exact thing that they did back in the day saying that black people couldn’t do certain things because it’s my ‘religious belief.’”

The Hallmark star, for her part, disagreed with the statement, saying, “It’s about constitutional rights. It’s about First Amendment rights. We do have the right to still choose who we associate with.”

After failing to find common ground on screen, Bure later noted that she was “pleased” with how she “handled” herself. “There was a lot of difficult feedback to read that was very personal, attacking me, and there was a lot of positive in there as well,” she told HuffPost Live in August 2015. “I don’t know that I would make the same decisions that the bakers made, as a Christian, but I will always fight for the freedom.”

She added: “That’s what’s so incredible about our country. We have the freedom to live our life the way we’d like to. And everyone deserves that equality and freedom. In the same way, if something conflicts with someone’s deeply held religious beliefs, we should have the freedom to not have to deal with that or to have to be associated with it, just as on the opposite side, they don’t have to either.”

Years later, the Boy Meets World alum came under fire when JoJo Siwa called her the “rudest” celebrity she ever met. In July 2022, the Dance Moms alum recalled an encounter with Bure that left her less than thrilled with the actress.

That same month, Bure revealed that she got in contact with Siwa to address their past issues. “She didn’t want to tell me [how I was rude to her],” she detailed in an Instagram video, adding that the dancer didn’t understand her side of the story at the time. “She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old.’”

The Full House alum noted that she said, “Not right now,” when Siwa asked for a photo. “‘I broke your 11-year-old heart. Ugh. I feel crummy,’” she recalled telling the performer during their phone call.

Bure also claimed that she and Siwa worked out their differences. “We are both positive, encouraging people, and I told JoJo how much I’ve always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career,” she shared in the clip. “That’s the tea.”

The YouTuber, for her part, then alleged that Bure didn’t “share all the details of the meeting” they had with one another. “When you’re little and somebody says something to you, and you just never forget it as long as you live — I think we’ve all had that moment — and I feel like this was that moment for me,” Siwa told Page Six at the time.

