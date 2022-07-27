Keeping her friends close! Candace Cameron Bure has made a habit of staying connected to her Full House costars over the years.

“The Full House group chat is, like, it’s the OGs: John [Stamos], Bob [Saget], Dave [Coulier],” Bure, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2021, eight months before Saget died at the age of 65 from accidental head trauma. The Kind Is the New Classy author added that Scott Weinger, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and herself were also part of a separate Fuller House group chat.

After the stand-up comedian’s January 2022 death, Bure, who was very close with her former TV dad, shared her final text exchange with Saget. During an appearance on Today, she explained that the How I Met Your Mother alum apologized for being “cranky” two weeks before he passed.

“He said, ‘Oh, now I feel even worse. I was so wrong. You’re, like, my favorite person on the earth. And I acted like Dolly. I was getting ready to take a late flight, and I was annoyed.’ Dolly was his mom,” the Shoe Addict’s Christmas actress said in February 2022. “‘You’re one of the few that understands if I act like Dolly, I’m not the best at my game that day. Haha.’ And Bob went on and on and on in the text and he said at the end, ‘I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me — if that’s even possible.’ And I wrote back, ‘I love you, I could never be mad at you. Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad.’”

As she mourned, the Make It or Break It alum leaned on her friends, including Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler on Full House. In March 2022, the pair took a road trip to ’90s Con together, along with Weinger. They documented their travels via Instagram Live.

“This is very healing, this trip for us. Just to be together,” Barber said. “That was kind of the reason, one of the big reasons, we all said yes to it … to be together because it helps the healing and the grief.”

Saget’s death also formed a stronger connection between the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries actress and his widow, Kelly Rizzo. “I love Kelly. She’s a wonderful person, but now we’re talking even more often than we did, which is wonderful,” Bure told Us in February 2022. “Every day it feels a little bit better, but then it’ll hit you outta nowhere. I will really greatly miss his friendship and the laughs and the hugs.”

