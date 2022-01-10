A sudden loss. Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed his passing via Twitter on Sunday, January 9.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the tweet read. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

TMZ reports that police and fire department responded to the scene at 4 p.m. local time after hotel security discovered Saget in his room.

Hours earlier, he tweeted about his Saturday, January 8, show in Jacksonville.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” he wrote in the early hours of Sunday morning. “Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s—t.”

He ended his tweet with a note about more tour dates planned for 2022.

Saget rose to fame as a comedian who was cast as Danny Tanner in the sitcom Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995. He went on to have notable guest roles in several shows, including Entourage, voiced Ted in How I Met Your Mother and hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos for nearly 200 episodes.

Joining costars Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner), Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler), John Stamos (Uncle Jesse) and Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone), Saget reprised his role as Danny for several episodes of Netflix’s Fuller House. The reboot wrapped its five-season run in 2019.

“I was crying all over the place. It brought back a lot of memories for me,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at the time about filming the series finale. “At the end of Full House, I just kind of stayed by myself. We had no warning that we were going to be canceled. We were asked to go to the WB or CW and John and I said, ‘No, let’s not do that. We should be on ABC, if we should do it.’”

He went on to gush about his friendships with the cast, which also included Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (Michelle Tanner) and Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky).

“We’ve stayed friends all these years. It’s not just a press thing that we say,” Saget told Us. “To see them so accomplished and see three empowered women do a comedy kids show with morality lessons — it had those elements in the original series. I was more emotional about seeing them and being with them. It’s not the same show it used to be, but it can’t be.”

The actor was the father of three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. He married wife Kelly Rizzo in 2018.