Bob Saget's former Full House costars shared their emotional reactions to the late actor's death on Sunday, January 9.

The Fuller House alum died at age 65 in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sherriff’s Office confirmed. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the organization tweeted. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget.”

The Pennsylvania native was in the middle of a comedy tour, which began in September 2021 and was scheduled through May.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville,” the Dirty Daddy author tweeted on Sunday morning alongside an onstage selfie. “Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s–t. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

In addition to his career as a stand-up comedian, the Grammy nominee was best known for playing Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995. He went on to reprise the role from 2016 to 2020 for Netflix’s revival series.

Saget gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in December 2019 about the “really nice goodbye” that cast members gave fans of the show, noting that he was “crying all over the place” when saying bye to Tanner for good.

“I was very, very verklempt,” the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host said at the time. “It brought back a lot of memories for me. At the end of Full House, I just kind of stayed by myself. We had no warning that we were going to be canceled. We were asked to go to the WB or CW and John [Stamos] and I said, ‘No, let’s not do that.’”

The Temple University grad added that he and Stamos, 58, among other cast members “have stayed friends all these years,” saying, “It’s not just a press thing that we say. To see [Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber] so accomplished and see three empowered women do a comedy kids show with morality lessons — it had those elements in the original series. I was more emotional about seeing them and being with them. It’s not the same show it used to be, but it can’t be.”

The onscreen family man had kids of his own, welcoming daughters Aubrey, Laura and Jennifer while married to then-wife Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997. Following his split from the screenwriter, 65, the Raising Dad alum went on to wed Kelly Rizzo in 2018 in California.

