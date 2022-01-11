Memory lane. One day after Bob Saget’s sudden death, Andrea Barber posted touching footage of the late actor giving a speech at a Fuller House table read.

“Bob could never resist an opportunity to make a speech,” the 45-year-old actress captioned the Instagram video on Monday, January 10. “He was so gifted at knowing exactly how to articulate the moment and feelings. This speech which he made at our season 5 first table read so perfectly encapsulates Bob. It’s full of so much laughter, love, and heart.”

The Los Angeles native concluded that she misses her fellow Full House alum “so much,” writing, “I wish he were here to say the perfect speech to heal our hearts with love and laughter.”

In the speech, Saget gushed about how “proud” he was to “be able to raise” Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, noting that he met them while starting his own family. (The Pennsylvania native shares Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.)

“I only had one kid when the show started and I didn’t like her,” the Dirty Daddy author joked. “Then Jodie slept over at the house. Candace was 10 and we would look forward to our scenes together because they were so real.”

The Grammy nominee went on to praise Bure, 45, Sweetin, 39, Barber and the rest of the Fuller House cast and crew on the success of the revival, which aired on Netflix from 2016 to 2020.

“[Full House] is a show that is so loved all over the whole world and will always be. It’s a piece of television history and what you guys did with Fuller [House] is amazing,” the stand-up comedian said, gushing about the “high-style comedy bits” and family values. “You guys are so amazing to have done this and I couldn’t be prouder if I was your own dad. And I love you and here is to a wonderful, beautiful flourish to a long annuity of things that are gonna run forever.”

Barber could be heard laughing in the background of the footage as Saget cracked jokes. The social media upload came hours after the Full Circle author addressed her former costar’s Sunday, January 9, death for the first time.

“This one hurts,” the Whittier College grad captioned an Instagram slideshow on Monday. “He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with ‘Love you.’ Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him. This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget — don’t hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him.”

Barber concluded with a message to Saget, writing, “Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth.”