A friend till the end. Bob Saget‘s fellow cast members on Full House thought of him as more than a coworker — they thought of him as family.

The actor, who died on Sunday, January 9, at age 65, maintained a close relationship with his TV daughters Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen well after Full House ended its original run in 1995.

“We hang out sometimes,” the comedian told Us Weekly of his TV family in May 2013, years before the Fuller House revival officially reunited most of the cast. “I get to see them when we can. We all love each other.”

During a table read for the final season of Fuller House, the Masked Singer alum teared up talking about how much he loved reuniting with Sweetin, 39, Bure, 45, and Andrea Barber, who played D.J. Tanner’s best friend, Kimmy Gibbler.

“I’m so proud to have been able to raise these girls and know them since they were … like my girls — like my own daughters,” he said in May 2019. “I couldn’t be prouder if I was your own dad. And I love you.”

The Olsen twins, 35, didn’t participate in Fuller House, but they also stayed close with their TV father after leaving behind their acting careers. When Saget appeared on Broadway in the play Hand to God in November 15, Ashley proudly supported him on opening night, posing for photos with him backstage. That same month, the Row designer had dinner with the Philadelphia native in New York City.

The Temple University grad was also close to John Stamos and Dave Coulier, who played Danny Tanner’s brother-in-law and best friend, respectively. In January 2019, Saget and his wife, Kelly Rizzo, went on a double date with the Scream Queens veteran, 58, and his spouse, Caitlin McHugh.

“What can you say about someone you’ve loved for so long and want to spend the rest of your life with?” Saget joked via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of the foursome seated together at dinner. “But enough about @JohnStamos — We are both so lucky to have married these wonderful beautiful women @eattravelrock and @caitlinskybound — And we know which we are married to…whew.”

The characters Saget, Stamos, and Coulier, 62, played on Full House and its sequel series weren’t related by blood, but in real life, they referred to each other as siblings. “I’ll never let go, brother,” Coulier wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 10, after Saget’s death. “Love you.”

Keep scrolling to see what the Full House cast has said about Saget over the years: