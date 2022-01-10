The happiest couple. Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget frequently showed off their fun-filled life together before his January 2022 death.

The couple, who were more than 20 years apart in age, met through friends in 2015 and announced their engagement two years later. “Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory,” Rizzo wrote via Instagram in November 2017 while showing off her ring.

Nearly one year later, the pair exchanged vows during an intimate wedding ceremony with their loved ones. Six months before tying the knot, the Illinois native revealed what she admired most about the Full House alum.

“I’ve never met anybody like him,” Rizzo told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2018. “He keeps me on my toes, literally. He’s just a wonderful guy. He’s a comedian, so there’s never a dull moment! And all of his friends are just so fun because they’re just as fun and unique and complex as he is.”

The following month, Saget confessed that he didn’t think he’d get married again after his divorce from Sherri Kramer. The former couple called it quits in 1997 and shared three daughters: Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.

“I didn’t think I’d have a relationship again,” he told Closer Weekly. “I was kind of in that ‘just work, make people happy and take care of your kids until they’re 90’ mindset. … My daughters love [Kelly]! She’s a remarkable person, and she’s really talented.”

Rizzo formed a close connection with the Fuller House alum’s kids, but she and Saget chose not to welcome little ones of their own. “He’s been there, done that. Not for me,” she told Us in April 2018. “So, just gonna enjoy life and travel around. Maybe one day I’ll talk him into a dog.”

The lifestyle guru settled down in Los Angeles with the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host and was never fazed by his celebrity status. “I don’t really see him as Danny Tanner,” she told Modern Luxury’s Michigan Avenue magazine in June 2017, referring to Saget’s beloved Full House character. “To me he’s just Bobby, my love.”

More than four years later, news broke that Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room, with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announcing in January 2022 that there were “no signs of foul play or drug use.” The How I Met Your Mother alum was 65.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” his family said in a statement to Us at the time. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Saget’s relatives asked for “privacy,” adding, “We invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Scroll down to learn about Rizzo’s career and more: