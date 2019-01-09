We wish we could have fifth-wheeled! Fuller House costars Bob Saget and John Stamos had a fun-filled date night with their wives.

Saget, 62, who married Kelly Rizzo in October 2018, shared a sweet photo with his fellow Full House alum John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh on Monday, January 7.

“What can you say about someone you’ve loved for so long and want to spend the rest of your life with?” Saget captioned the cute snapshot of the two couples dining together. “But enough about @JohnStamos — We are both so lucky to have married these wonderful beautiful women @eattravelrock and @caitlinskybound — And we know which we are married to…whew.”

The actors haven’t shied away from dishing on their close-knit friendship. In September, Saget exclusively told Us Weekly that he gives Stamos, 54, candid parenting advice and isn’t afraid to teach him how to properly use diapers. The comedian also told Us that it’s been “amazing to watch” Stamos and McHugh, 32, raise their son Billy, 9 months.

Even more, Saget raved to Us that Stamos has “wanted [to be a dad] his whole life and he “just knows everything to do.”

Meanwhile, Stamos opened up about the joys of fatherhood while chatting with Us in July 2018. “I spend the most of my time just daydreaming about what his and our life will be like,” the ER alum gushed at the time. “There’s no wasting time anymore. That’s the best thing about being a dad.”

The Scream Queens star married McHugh in February 2018, four months after getting engaged.

