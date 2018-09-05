Bob Saget and John Stamos are just as close in real life as they are on Fuller House. Saget gushed about his former costar’s new chapter as a father and revealed the super candid tips and tricks he gave him for changing diapers.

“My advice to him is when you’re cleaning the kid, wipe front to back because he doesn’t want to get an infection,” Saget, 62, exclusively told Us Weekly on Sunday, September 2, in Westwood, California, at Dr. Drew’s Charity Birthday Bash to benefit the Prostate Cancer Foundation. “He’s so good at it. I was other there a week-and-a-half ago and it was just beautiful, watching him with [his son Billy] while his wife [Caitlyn McHugh] was out of town. We were just hanging out and it was amazing to watch.”

The comedian added that Stamos, 54, “just knows everything to do” and “he’s wanted [to be a dad] his whole life.”

As for Billy? “This is the cutest kid I’ve ever seen,” Saget gushed, later joking, “John has got a better hairline than the kid right now.”

Stamos and McHugh, 32, welcomed their first cild in April, two months after tying the knot. The ER alum opened up about keeping his tot happy and clean during an exclusive interview with Us in July.

“What I find strange is that I use, like, four salves and ointments and powders,” he explained of his diaper-changing process. “And I have to use about four things after that.”

