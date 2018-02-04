John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh tied the knot on Saturday, February 3, in a romantic church service followed by a celebration at the Fuller House star’s luxury home.

The happy couple exchanged vows at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California, (where Ronald and Nancy Reagan married back in 1952) before heading back to Stamos’ Beverly Hills house for the reception. The pregnant bride, 31, looked ravishing in a white gown with her long brown hair swept to the side and held back with a jeweled hair clip.

As previously reported, Stamos, 54, popped the question at Disneyland. “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he captioned an illustration of the couple kissing at the Happiest Place on Earth in October 2017. Good Morning America host Lara Spencer revealed the details of the proposal shortly after, saying, “He put together some of the most romantic moments from Disney and Pixar animation [in a video] and then he ended it with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid saying, ‘Just ask the girl’ to John.”

Disney superfan Stamos has the “D” from the original Disney sign in his backyard, which was also on display for guests at the reception.

McHugh is pregnant with the couple’s first child. They announced the exciting news in December 2017.

Scroll through to see photos of their magical day!