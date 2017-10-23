How Did John Stamos Propose to Girlfriend Caitlin McHugh?

Have mercy! John Stamos put a lot of thought into his Disney-themed proposal to girlfriend Caitlin McHugh. His rep gave details about the big moment to Good Morning America, which were revealed on Monday, October 23.

“He put together some of the most romantic moments from Disney and Pixar animation [in a video],” Lara Spencer said. “And then he ended it with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid saying, ‘Just ask the girl’ to John.”

Celeb Engagement Rings

“She said yes and we couldn’t be happier for both,” she added. “He was a bachelor for a long time. I guess he had a lot of ideas and wanted to get it just right.”

In fact, Spencer says that Stamos is a big Disney fan. “In his backyard when I lived in L.A. — we didn’t live too far apart — he has the ‘D’ from the original Disney sign in his backyard,” she told the GMA audience. “You can see it as you went around the bend.”

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Celebrity Bridesmaids

As previously reported, the Full House alum, 54, announced in an Instagram post that he is engaged. “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he captioned an illustration of the couple in front of Cinderella’s castle in Disneyland on Sunday.

Stamos began dating the 32-year-old model last year. “The other night [on stage], I grabbed my phone because there’s this girl I’m dating,” he teased during The View in March 2016. “She loves this song ‘Disney Girls,’ so I put on FaceTime. … I thought I could get away with it, but people were tweeting, ‘Who are you FaceTiming?!'”

Secret Celebrity Weddings

The couple don’t often share photos of each other on social media, but McHugh did post a sweet birthday tribute to him in August. “Here’s to growing up, but never growing old!” she wrote at the time. “Happiest of birthdays to my Love! May every year keep getting better and better.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!