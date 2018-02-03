John Stamos Marries Pregnant Fiancee Caitlin McHugh

Cue the white doves! John Stamos and pregnant fiancee Caitlin McHugh tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, February 3.

The couple tied the knot at Stamos’ Beverly Hills, California, home in front of family and friends, Entertainment Tonight reports. In pics posted by ET, the bride wore a white strapless gown with a full tulle skirt, while the Fuller House star wore a black suit, white shirt and a black bow tie.

Stamos, 54, asked for 32-year-old McHugh’s hand in October 2017 at Disneyland. Good Morning America host Lara Spencer revealed the details of the proposal shortly after.

“He put together some of the most romantic moments from Disney and Pixar animation [in a video],” she explained of the Full House alum. “And then he ended it with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid saying, ‘Just ask the girl’ to John.”

The Scream Queens actor opened up about the happy news during his appearance on Extra later that week. “It’s been a long time and I’ve always been pretty vocal about wanting a family and wanting to be married, and everyone is like, ‘Why can’t you? You can do it,’” he explained. “The truth is, I just wasn’t the best me and I wasn’t going to attract someone like Caitlin. I had to work on myself and put in some time.”

Us Weekly confirmed the model’s pregnancy last month, and she showed off her baby bump at the SAG Awards on January 21. Stamos was photographed kissing and caressing McHugh’s belly while the couple walked the red carpet together.

The Grandfather actor gushed over his leading lady while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in December. “It would be a tragedy if I didn’t have children and I finally found the right woman — the perfect woman,” he said. “I know my parents are smiling down. I know they would love her. She’s a gentle, kind, graceful soul who would be a good mother.”

Stamos and McHugh have been dating since 2016. The ER alum was previously married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.

