John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh were absolutely beaming on the 24th annual SAG Awards red carpet.

The model, 31, looked stunning in a tight, black, low-cut gown and when the pair posed for the cameras, he placed his hand on her bump! The Fuller House star, 54, then took the opportunity to bend down to kiss his fiancée’s belly!

McHugh debuted her bare baby bump on Instagram just one day before the Screen Actors Guild Awards, posing in a sports bra and leggings and writing, “Good morning baby of mine. Enjoying our #babymoon.” She also noted that Stamos took the photo from their romantic retreat in Miraval Arizona, a resort and spa.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly in December that Stamos and McHugh are expecting their first child CUT nearly two months after he proposed in Disneyland. “I asked … she said yes! … And we lived happily ever after,” he captioned a photo on Instagram on October 23.

This will be the first child for the actor, who admitted in November he was hoping he would have kids.

“That’s always been my plan. It’s just taken me a lot longer than I anticipated. It would be a tragedy if I didn’t have children and I finally found the right woman — the perfect woman,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I know my parents are smiling down. I know they would love her. She’s a gentle, kind, graceful soul who would be a good mother.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!