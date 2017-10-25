John Stamos is already thinking about starting a family with his fiancée, Caitlin McHugh. “That’s certainly the plan,” the actor, 54, told Extra on Tuesday, October 24, of having children.

For the Fuller House star, the timing couldn’t be more perfect. “It’s been a long time and I’ve always been pretty vocal about wanting a family and wanting to be married, and everyone is like, ‘Why can’t you? You can do it,’” he explained. “The truth is I just wasn’t the best me and I wasn’t going to attract someone like Caitlin. I had to work on myself and put in some time, and I know my mother would have been really happy with that, and this beauty just came into my life.”

He added: “It took time for me to really be the best person I could be.”

Stamos announced his engagement to McHugh, 31, on Sunday, October 22. “I asked…she said yes!” he captioned an illustration of a couple at Disneyland along with an engagement ring emoji. “…And we lived happily ever after.”

While McHugh is an avid Disney fan, Stamos explained to Extra that he put careful thought into his themed proposal. “About a month or so. I was listening to Howard Stern on the way over and he’s like, ‘Oh, Stamos has to do it at Disneyland, she’s the Disney freak,’” he said. “I was sort of done with Disney. I was like, ‘I’ll wait until I have some kids…'”

Instead, he took a different approach to incorporating Disney into popping the question. “He put together some of the most romantic moments from Disney and Pixar animation [in a video],” Lara Spencer revealed on Good Morning America on Monday, October 23. “And then he ended it with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid saying, ‘Just ask the girl’ to John.”

