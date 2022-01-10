Last words. Bob Saget sent his eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, a sweet text ahead of his Sunday, January 9, death.

The 34-year-old shared a screenshot of a text via Instagram Story on Sunday, January 9, showing the last message the late actor sent her. “Thank u. Love u,” the message read. “Showtime!”

The Full House alum was in the middle of a comedy tour, which was scheduled to run through May, when he was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room. The Dirty Daddy author gave his Twitter followers an update on his tour hours earlier, sharing an onstage selfie.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville,” the Pennsylvania native wrote Sunday morning. “Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s–t. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

The Fuller House alum shared daughter Aubrey with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer, as well as Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29. Saget moved on with Kelly Rizzo, wedding the blogger, 42, in October 2018 in California.

The stand-up comedian’s family confirmed Saget’s death in a statement to Us Weekly on Sunday, writing, “We are devastated … that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

The How I Met Your Mother alum’s fictional family also honored Saget with touching social media tributes, from Full House’s John Stamos to Candace Cameron Bure.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” the Grandfathered alum, 58, who played Uncle Jesse Katsopolis, tweeted.

The Hallmark star, 45, who played DJ Tanner, wrote, “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans [sic] beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Michelle Tanner was played by both Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen on the long-running sitcom, and the twins shared a statement with Today on Monday, January 10.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” the Passport to Paris stars, 35, wrote. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”