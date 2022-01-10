Rest in peace, America’s Dad. Bob Saget died at the age of 65 on January 9, 2022, after entertaining fans with a long comedic career.

The Full House alum was best known for starring on the hit show from 1987 to 1995 as newscaster and dad of three Danny Tanner. The late actor went on to reprise the role from 2016 to 2020 for several episodes when Netflix released a revival series, Fuller House.

“At the end of Full House, I just kind of stayed by myself,” the Pennsylvania native exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “We had no warning that we were going to be canceled. We were asked to go to the WB or CW and John [Stamos] and I said, ‘No, let’s not do that. We should be on ABC, if we should do it.’”

The Temple University grad noted at the time that he was “prepared” when the revival came to an end, explaining that Netflix did “a really nice job” of communicating that information to cast and crew ahead of time.

Saget assured fans that they would receive a “really nice goodbye” to the long-running characters, going on to tell Us that he “stayed friends all these years” with his costars, including Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber.

“It’s not just a press thing that we say,” the Dirty Daddy author explained. “To see them so accomplished and see three empowered women do a comedy kids show with morality lessons — it had those elements in the original series. I was more emotional about seeing them and being with them. It’s not the same show it used to be, but it can’t be.”

In addition to his onscreen daughters, the Masked Singer alum was survived by three of his own children — Audrey, Lara and Jennifer. Saget welcomed his girls with then-wife Sherri Kramer while they were married from 1982 to 1997. He wed Kelly Rizzo in October 2018 in California, nearly one year after their engagement.

“Kelly and my daughters love each other,” the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host gushed exclusively to Us in April of that same year. “It really is some magical thing that happened. They just love each other.”

The Raising Dad alum chimed in at the time: “He has three girls, and I’m super close with them.”

