Bob Saget Shares How John Stamos Helped Him Prepare for ‘The Masked Singer’

Getting by with a little help from his friends! Bob Saget revealed how his friendship with his Full House costar John Stamos helped him prepare for The Masked Singer.

“John and I have been in a band since Full House and both of those songs [I performed on the show] I sang with John Stamos. Usually, it’s just a few guys jamming, but we love performing and then I love to hog the mic for four hours,” the comedian, 64, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, November 4, following his elimination from the Fox reality series. “So, John has really set me up for success.”

Saget continued, “I got every song you play with a pop-rock band, [which is] my comfort zone. I had voice constraints on ‘Satisfaction.’ The helmet [in my costume] was choking me during that one! There was a dancer that popped up that wasn’t supposed to be there, so I turned and lost my voice because of construction. So, I sounded a little rough!”

Saget and Stamos, 57, costarred on Full House together as Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis, respectively, from 1987 to 1995. The pair later reprised their roles on the sitcom’s spinoff series, Fuller House, which streamed on Netflix from 2016 to 2020.

On Wednesday, Saget was eliminated from The Masked Singer and was revealed to be the Squiggle Monster. The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host told Us what he will cherish most from his time on the show as the Squiggle Monster.

“I’m going to miss that my dressing room door said SM [for Squiggle monster] and SM was all over everything. So, take that for what you will,” he explained. “They give you this sweatshirt that says, ‘Don’t Talk to Me,’ and an N95 mask and shield. It really is so top secret.”

Saget added, “Also, I think a lot of the fans knew [who I was] because I do a lot of singing in my comedy shows. So, a lot of fans did recognize me. I’m doing a drive-in show coming up, and I think I’m going to add in all my Masked Singer songs, maybe ‘Satisfaction.’”

The one thing that Saget won’t miss is his experience being in his Squiggle Monster costume. He said that the head is “way heavier” than he anticipated and that there was an abundance of foam inside, which made it “hot and hard to sing” and his “allergies were all over the place” during his time on the show.

“It was so hot, they had to add a ton of ice packs to it to keep me cool enough to perform,” he shared.

Leading up to the big reveal, fans were left several clues that indicated Saget may have been the Squiggle Monster. In the character’s clues package, he called himself the “hyperactive voice of the people,” which fits his past narrating on How I Met Your Mother and hosting AFHV. Many of the hints also appeared to honor his Full House ties, including a DJ for his TV character’s daughter D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure).

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin