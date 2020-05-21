Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Wednesday, May 20, finale of The Masked Singer.

The end has arrived! Host Nick Cannon and judges Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy watched the final three stars perform during The Masked Singer season 3 finale — but only one could come out on top.

The Frog was the first to perform, rapping “Bad Boy for Life” by P. Diddy, Black Rob and Mark Curry. He also said in his clue package that he wanted to bring home the win for his “tadpole.”

“Whatever it is that you think you cant do, as long as you put your mind to it, you can do whatever it is,” the Frog said after his song. “I’ve never done choreography in my life until I got here to The Masked Singer.”

The Turtle’s final clue package was next, revealing that he’s had “a lot of almost moments” throughout his career, which led to heartbreak. He also noted that he has a “new Mrs. Turtle” in his life now. His last performance was “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi.

Lastly, the Night Angel shared that she was unsuccessful as a solo artist so she had to expand to other businesses to support her family. Her last performance was “River Deep, Mountain High” by Tina Turner.

She cried after her performance when the judges complimented her voice, explaining that she didn’t think she was good enough to sing anymore.

