Begin your searches! The first promo for season 4 of The Masked Singer debuted during Ultimate Tag on Wednesday, July 30, and it was filled with some minor hints to hold fans over until the premiere.

In the very brief teaser, judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy are back at their table, ready to make their guesses. Naturally, Jeong knows “exactly who it is” after one performance.

In the clip, after a few views, here are a few things that could give viewers a hint of who will be competing: a gavel, a red maple leaf, a purple bowtie, the number 11 written twice, a ying-yang, two pairs of sunglasses, room keys attached to a keychain with the number 34 on it, a UFO, a salad with broccoli and mushrooms, a postcard from “Mel Rose,” a stethoscope and a baseball glove holding a giant diamond.

Oddly enough, host Nick Cannon is not shown in the teaser, but his voice can be heard introducing the show.

Cannon, 39, came under fire earlier this month after making anti-Semitic comments on his podcast. While ViacomCBS — the parent company of Cannon’s Wild N’ Out — ended their relationship with him, Fox chose to stand by the comedian and keep him as their host.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” the rapper said in a statement to Us. “They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people, and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from.”

After his apology, the network released its own statement.

“When we were made aware of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick. He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe,” Fox explained on July 15. “Nick has sincerely apologized and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. Fox condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind.”

The Masked Singer is set to air on Fox Wednesdays this fall.