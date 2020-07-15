Nick Cannon is speaking out against ViacomCBS after the company fired him for making anti-Semitic comments.

In a lengthy statement posted to his official Facebook page, the 39-year-old actor called out the media conglomerate for choosing to “make an example of an outspoken Black man.” Cannon said he is “deeply saddened” that instead of heading toward “reconciliation that the powers that be misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn” from one another.

“I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group or corporation,” he wrote on Wednesday, July 15. “I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the Black community. I was a member of the Viacom ‘family’ for over twenty years. Since I was a minor, we worked together to make great positive entertainment and I was handed many opportunities that I am grateful for.”

The former America’s Got Talent host walked through his rise at Viacom, during which he detailed how he launched the HALO Awards and how he “birthed one of my other greatest creative accomplishments” under ViacomCBS with Wild ‘n Out. Cannon said he “self-financed” Wild ‘n Out and presented it to MTV, but he claimed to have been “swindled” out of ownership of the long-running series.

Despite receiving “death threats” and “hate messages” for his remarks, Cannon said he’s gotten an “outpouring of love and support” from the Jewish community. “It has been amazing. I have spoken with many rabbis, clergy, professors and coworkers who offer their sincere help,” he shared. “I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right.”

In closing out his statement, Cannon reprimanded ViacomCBS for being “on the wrong side of history” and said he would “pray” for them. He also requested to own Wild ‘n Out.

“I demand full ownership of my billion-dollar Wild ‘n Out brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership,” he wrote. “I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the apology!”

Cannon came under fire for comments he made in a recent episode of his “Cannon’s Class” podcast. In a conversation with Public Enemy rapper Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin, the pair discussed conspiracy theories about Jewish people. The Drumline actor said that Black people “can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people.” He also said that white people are “a little less” than Black people due to having less melanin in their skin.

Us Weekly confirmed ViacomCBS’ decision to fire Cannon on Tuesday, July 14. “ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind, and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” a spokesperson for the mass media conglomerate said in a statement. “We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

The Masked Singer presenter clarified in his Wednesday Facebook address that he was “attempting to highlight” systemic racism on his podcast, but he does “wholeheartedly apologize” if he’s “furthered the hate speech.”