When you’re out of the sunken place, apparently you’re met by Nick Cannon. The Wild ‘N Out host responded to Kanye West’s Instagram rant on Thursday, September 20, in which West told him to stop bringing up Kim Kardashian in interviews.

“Welcome back, Ye, from the sunken place. It’s a beautiful thing, I’m glad you’re back with us brother,” Cannon, 37, began in a new video. “Nothing but love and respect for you brother, you know I’ve always had that. But I honestly got to say this, my dude. I’ve never said anything disrespectful or harmful to ya, in my opinion, to your marriage or your union. I salute it, keep it going.”

He continued: “But you are not gonna tell me what I can and what I can’t say, I’m a solid individual. Someone asks me a question, I’m gonna answer it to the best of my ability. I’m gonna give my opinion. There ain’t no harm, no foul. But I know it got your spirit feeling weird. Holla at me. You know where I’m at, you know what I’m saying. A man’s sprit is free but pride binds it at times, so you gotta let that lose, let it lose.”

Cannon had previously made a comment that Drake “smashed” Kardashian, something that the reality star shut down. However, West wasn’t happy by the former America’s Got Talent host’s comments. “I want to address Nick Cannon, like, I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know, you’re [giving] an interview, don’t mention my wife … If someone brings my wife up, you say ‘Hey, I respect that man, I’m not speaking on that. Don’t be making no suggestions, like nobody f—ked my wife,” he said in his Instagram rant.

If only there was a civil, fun way to end this feud. Cannon has an idea – his show, Wild ‘N Out. In a second video, Cannon brought up the fact that the 200th episode of his MTV show was coming up soon.

“You’re more than welcome, let’s talk about it. Come on the show. It’s all love … we can have a good time with this. It can be Mariah [Carey] jokes, Kim jokes, all that,” Cannon, who was married to Carey for eight years, said. “I’ve got nothing for love for you, but I’m always speak my mind, just like you always speak yours. Not you, not NBC, not no corporate infrastructures, no one is gonna control what I say because I speak truth, always. It’s love.”

