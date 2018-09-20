Kanye West has something to say, and per usual, he’s not afraid to say it. The rapper shared a series of videos about his beef with Nick Cannon, Drake and more on his Instagram on Thursday, September 20.

“I just want to express some things that are not sitting right with my spirit,” West began. “Now that I’m out of the sunken place, I think and just be Ye and express how I feel. There’s a couple of things I want to address.”

“First of all I want to address Nick Cannon, like, I understand that you used to date my wife, but you know, you’re [giving] an interview, don’t mention my wife,” the 41-year-old continued, referring to Cannon’s comments that Drake “smashed” Kim Kardashian. “If someone brings my wife up, you say ‘Hey, I respect that man, I’m not speaking on that. Don’t be making no suggestions, like nobody f—ked my wife.”

Kardashian, 37, shut down the reports on September 3, commenting “Never happened. End of story” on his Instagram post about the drama. West, who wed the reality star in 2013, then went off about Pusha T’s diss track about Drake, which West produced and revealed the Canadian rapper had a secret child.

“Now if I wasn’t in a mediated state, I might have thought or had the wherewithal to say, ‘Hey Pusha, don’t diss Drake on my beat’ and I spoke about that and took accountability for that. Now what I’m looking for, for my spirit to take accountability is the fact that it’s people making rumors that are saying you f—ked my wife, well that don’t sit well with my spirit,” West said. “If I had a girlfriend from Chicago and her name was Rinita and you was married to Rihanna I wouldn’t make a song called Riri. So when you were like ‘aw I don’t know where it come from,’ you too smart for that bro. You know where that come from.”

He added: “I didn’t tell Pusha no information about your baby or baby mama, that didn’t come from me, but when you played that record in the studio that said ‘We got some Kylie’s we got some Kendall’s’ I told you Travis is your man. Don’t make no record like that. That man just had a baby with her and that record is going to be offensive to her.”

Finally, West referenced Kardashian’s feud with Tyson Beckford, who accused the KKW Beauty creator of being homophobic. “As far as Tyson Beckford go, don’t speak on my wife. Period. What is you talking about?” the Grammy winner said. “We are married. We are in love and we are a family. You all be promoting that negativity and you think that shit is cool with social media. That doesn’t sit right with me or with my spirit.”

West concluded: So, all three of you all, come talk to me. Holla at me. We will work it out and come to a resolution. Nick Cannon, Drake, Tyson Beckford. All that just isn’t sitting right with me.”

Cannon, Drake and Beckford have yet to respond to West’s remarks.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!