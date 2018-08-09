Doubling down. Kim Kardashian defended her response to Tyson Beckford’s body-shaming after some claimed her comeback was homophobic.

“Really, dude? Like, you’re going to body-shame me? Like, OK. OK. OK, sis. You’re going to body-shame me?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, told Big Boy on Real 92.3 on Thursday, August 9. “People were sending me stuff on his page. He keeps on going and going and going, and I’m just like, ‘Dude, that’s so female lame to me. That’s just lame to me.’ And for anyone to say that I am homophobic with the comment of saying ‘sis’? All my best friends are gay. I support the community. I love the community. They love me. That has nothing to do with this.”

Beckford body-shamed Kardashian in the comments of a photo of the reality star shared by The Shade Room on July 31. “Sorry I Dont care for it personally,” the model wrote before adding, “she is not real, doctor f—ked up on her right hip,” and a throw-up emoji.

The KKW Beauty founder came for Beckford. “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” she replied alongside coffee, frog and nail-painting emojis. Some believed Kardashian’s comments to be homophobic. Meanwhile, the 47-year-old adamantly denied being gay.

Khloé Kardashian echoed her sister’s sentiments when she talked about the heated exchange on August 2. “I was with her when that was going on … what I hate is that people are saying that she is homophobic for that, but no one is saying that we shouldn’t also body-shame women,” the Revenge Body host, 34, told Extra.

She added: “I don’t know if people are saying that about him, but I just know people are attacking Kim about being homophobic, she is anything but, that’s ridiculous.”

For her part, Kris Jenner mostly stayed out of the debacle. When a photographer asked her about the war of words on August 2, the 62-year-old momager responded: “Who’s Tyson?”

