Ouch! Tyson Beckford and Kim Kardashian had some choice words for each other in the comment section of an Instagram picture.

The Shade Room posted a screenshot on Tuesday, July 31, which showed body shaming comments Beckford made underneath a photo of the 37-year-old reality star sporting a black crop top and skin-tight pants.

“Sorry I Dont care for it personally,” the 47-year-old model wrote on the pic, adding, “she is not real, doctor f—cked up on her right hip” with the throw-up emoji. And the Selfish author clapped back.

“Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” the KKW Beauty founder responded along with the coffee, frog and nail-painting emojis — which left her to be the subject of both ridicule and praise.

Some commenters came to Kardashians defense writing things like, “You should love a natural woman, I applaud that. An unnatural body isn’t my preference either but as a man you made yourself look bad for coming at a woman the way you did lol @tysoncbeckford.” Another added: “Fake or not why he on here disrespecting someone else’s wife … Like your opinion was not needed. Why even speak on someone else’s wife …”

Meanwhile, others weren’t fond of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s response, claiming her comment was homophobic.

“Kim is not even remotely funny. Not sure why she would insinuate Tyson is gay just because he said her hips are lopsided,” one follower chimed in. Beckford later retweeted a commenter who got in on the action on Twitter writing, “Just because @TysonCBeckford doesn’t find your plastic ass attractive @KimKardashian doesn’t make him gay.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!