KoKo is fired up! Khloe Kardashian opened up about the recent feud between Kim Kardashian and Tyson Beckford and wasn’t shy to share her honest thoughts in defense of her sister.

“I was with her when that was going on … what I hate is that people are saying that she is homophobic for that, but no one is saying that we shouldn’t also body shame woman,” the 34-year-old Good American founder told Extra on Thursday, August 2.

“I don’t know if people are saying that about him,” she added, “but I just know people are attacking Kim about being homophobic, she is anything but, that’s ridiculous.”

The quarrel between Kim and Beckford began earlier this week when the 47-year-old model took to Instagram with body-shaming comments toward the Selfish author captured in a screenshot by The Shade Room.

“Sorry I Dont care for it personally,” Tyson wrote on a photo of Kim looking trim while sporting a crop top and skin tight black pants. “She is not real, doctor f—cked up on her right hip,” he added along with throw-up emoji.

And it didn’t take the KKW Founder long to hit back with a snarky comment of her own. “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” Kim wrote, sparking backlash from some social media users who called her out for being homophobic.

“Just because @TysonCBeckford doesn’t find your plastic ass attractive @KimKardashian doesn’t make him gay,” one commenter wrote in response. Another cimed in: “Kim is not even remotely funny. Not sure why she would insinuate Tyson is gay just because he said her hips are lopsided.”

As for why the outspoken reality star didn’t get involved in a social media clap back of her own? “I was asked not to jump in,” Khloe revealed. “Cause I think I would have made it worst.”

