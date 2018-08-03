Kris Jenner cemented her status as the queen of shade on Thursday, August 2.

A TMZ photographer asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 62, to comment on her daughter Kim Kardashian’s ongoing feud with Tyson Beckford.

“Who’s Tyson?” Jenner asked with a smile as she climbed into the back seat of an SUV after having dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

The drama between Kardashian, 37, and Beckford, 47, began on Tuesday, July 31, when The Shade Room posted a photo on Instagram of the reality star wearing a crop top with a dangling strip of fabric and tight velvet pants ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The model commented, “Sorry I Don’t care for it personally. She is not real, doctor f–ked up on her right hip,” to which Kardashian shot back, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it.”

Many Instagram users interpreted the E! personality’s response as a suggestion that Beckford is gay, while others called it homophobic.

Celebrity Feuds: The Biggest Ever!

Beckford took to Instagram on Thursday to share a shirtless photo of himself flexing his muscles. “I support LGBTQ, even though I’m not Gay,” he captioned the post, seemingly responding to Kardashian’s comment. “It’s just the Human thing to do.”

The KKW Beauty founder’s sister Khloé Kardashian also spoke out about the headline-making beef. “What I hate is that people are saying that she is homophobic for that, but no one is saying that we shouldn’t also body-shame women,” the Good American designer, 34, told Extra on Thursday. “[Kim] is anything but [homophobic]. That’s ridiculous.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!