From reboots to legal woes, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin have stayed friends through it all!

The actresses first met on the set of Full House, which premiered on ABC in 1987. While Bure starred as the eldest Tanner daughter, D.J., Loughlin played her Aunt Becky. After the show came to an end in 1995, the duo stayed close and even reunited on TV years later for the show’s reboot. Fuller House aired on Netflix from 2016 to 2020 with both Bure and Loughlin reprising their roles.

When Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, faced a series of legal troubles amid the college admissions scandal, she left the show. The couple pleaded guilty to fraud in May 2020 after they were accused in March 2019 of paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure their daughters — Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli — were accepted into the University of Southern California. Both the actress and fashion mogul were sentenced to time in prison, which they have both completed, along with community service hours and ordered to pay $400,000 in fines, which they paid in full.

Despite having left Fuller House due to the nationwide scandal, the Summerland alum’s onscreen niece stood up for her in the public eye, proving that their real-life friendship was stronger than ever.

“It’s too personal to us and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” Bure said during an April 2019 appearance on the Today show. “I’ve already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we’ll always be there for each other.”

Aside from their time as fictional family members, Bure and Loughlin were also staples on the Hallmark Channel, especially when it came to the network’s holiday films. While the Dancing With the Stars alum has continued to star in various Hallmark films, the network cut ties with the 90210 actress in March 2019. Prior to her departure from Hallmark, Loughlin even reunited with Bure while walking a red carpet at one of the network’s star-studded events in 2015.

While Loughlin has kept a low profile following her involvement in the college admissions scandal — she and Giannulli took a June 2021 vacation in Mexico to get out of the public eye — Bure is always happy to give an update on her longtime friend. In May 2021, the mom of three told Us Weekly that Loughlin was doing “good” following her legal woes and confirmed that she’s also in the Full House group chat!

