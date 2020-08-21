An emoji says it all! Candace Cameron Bure responded to a troll who questioned the length of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s upcoming prison sentences for their involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in – ugh,” an Instagram user wrote on Friday, August 21, to which Cameron Bure, 44, simply replied, “😔.”

The actresses starred together on Full House from 1987 to 1995 and reprised their roles as D.J. Tanner and Aunt Becky for the Netflix sequel, Fuller House, which premiered in 2016 and ended in June after five seasons. In addition, they have both starred in a number of Hallmark Channel movies over the years.

Cameron Bure has only publicly addressed her former costar’s scandal a few times. One month after Loughlin, 56, and Giannulli, 57, were arrested in March 2019, the Dancing With the Stars alum said on the Today show that the news was “too personal,” adding, “We would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend. … We are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.”

The couple had separate virtual court hearings on Friday to be sentenced for paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, accepted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. The fashion designer was up first at 11 a.m. ET and was ordered to serve five months in prison. Then, at 2:30 p.m. ET, the judge sentenced the Summerland alum to two months in prison. The pair also have to pay fines, serve community service hours and be under supervised release.

Loughlin and Giannulli, who married in November 1997, initially pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges brought against them before accepting a plea deal in May.

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others,” the Mossimo founder said during his hearing on Friday. “I take full responsibility of my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.”

The Emmy nominee, for her part, tearfully told the judge, “I made an awful decision. I went along will a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”