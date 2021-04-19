Keeping in touch! Candace Cameron Bure revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she is part of two different TV group chats — one for the cast of Full House and one for the cast of the revival, Fuller House.

“The Full House group chat is, like, it’s the OGs: John [Stamos], Bob [Saget], Dave [Coulier]. … The only one that’s on both is Scott Weinger — oh, and Jodie [Sweetin] and Andrea [Barber], of course,” Bure, 45, explained to Us while promoting her new line for QVC. “Scott’s also on the Fuller House group chat. The Fuller House [one] includes, like, all the kids, even their parents and then Juan Pablo [Di Pace] and John Brotherton. It’s fun, but the OG stays in the OG!”

Bure starred in all 193 episodes of Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995. She reprised her role of DJ Tanner in the Netflix revival, Fuller House, appearing in all 75 episodes of the show’s run between 2016 and 2020.

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star told Us that Saget, 64, “talks the most” in the Full House group chat.

“Bob is probably the funniest. Although when Dave chimes in, Dave is always super funny,” she shared with Us.

Although Bure stays in touch with many of her costars, she’s currently focused on her first-ever clothing line for QVC.

“It’s really based off of what I love and my lifestyle,” the Kind is the New Classy author told Us. “I’m born and raised in L.A. I’m a California girl. I love the west coast, so it has a real casual, cozy, comfortable element to it. But it’s got bright pops of color. It’s fun. It’s feminine. … [We have] cropped jeans with the little frayed hem there and in a really fun color, and that’s kind of what the whole line is all about — just really easy to wear pieces that look elevated, but are super comfortable.”

For more from Bure, watch the exclusive video above. Her line, which represents size inclusivity, confidence and affordable style is now available on QVC.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi