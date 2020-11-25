Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Pay $400K Fines for College Scandal

Paying their dues — literally. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have both paid their respective fines for their roles in the college admissions scandal “in full,” Us Weekly can confirm.

According to the paperwork obtained by Us, the 56-year-old Fuller House alum handed over the $150,000 she was ordered to pay as part of her plea deal in October. Loughlin’s deal also included two months in prison, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. The actress reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 30.

“Lori has been doing OK and has made several friends,” an insider told Us earlier this month, noting that Loughlin “attends church services and has been praying a lot.”

The source added, “She hangs out with a group and keeps to herself.”

Giannulli, for his part, paid his $250,000 fine before he began his five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, on November 19. The 57-year-old fashion designer was also ordered to two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

The couple were arrested in March 2019 after they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure daughters Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli would be admitted to the University of Southern California as members of the crew team. After months of maintaining their innocence, Loughlin and Mossimo pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May. Three months later, they were sentenced during their respective virtual hearings.

“I went along will the plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” the former Hallmark Channel star told the judge on August 21. “While I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward. I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life.”

While Mossimo isn’t expected to be released from prison until mid-April 2021, likely missing Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter with his family, sources told Us that Loughlin is planning to be home for the holidays.

“As of right now, Lori is being told she will be released before the new year,” one source told Us, adding that she is hoping to be released early and before Christmas. “Lori wants all this behind her as soon as possible so she can start next year off with a fresh start.”