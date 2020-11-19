Facing the consequences. Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, reported to prison on Thursday, November 19, after pleading guilty for his part in the college admissions scandal.

The 57-year-old fashion designer, who was spotted with a shaved head and lengthy beard earlier his month, surrendered to The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, on Thursday, per the Associated Press. Loughlin, 56, for her part began her two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 30.

The Full House alum and Giannulli entered a guilty plea for wire and mail fraud charges on May 22. The deal, which the pair agreed to ahead of their August 21 sentencing, stated that both parties would serve jail time, do community service and pay a fine.

The Mossimo founder’s deal included paying $250,000 and spending five months in prison. Once released, Giannulli must complete two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. Loughlin, for her part, was sentenced to two months in prison, two years supervised release with 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $150,000 fine.

Throughout the couple’s legal troubles, which began when they were arrested in March 2019 and accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, their relationship has been tested.

“It’s definitely shaken things up in their relationship, and not for the better, but they’re going to get through it,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on May 27. “They’ll do their time, and then decide as a family how to move forward.”

Despite having “their differences throughout the legal battle,” the couple decided to make things work between them for their daughters, Bella, 22, and Olivia Jade, 21.

Shortly after the news of their guilty plea broke, an insider told Us exclusively that the pair’s children were part of the reason they didn’t want to serve their sentences at the same time.

“Even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls,” the source said on May 26. “Lori’s concern all along has been Isabella and Olivia Jade.”

In fact, the Summerland alum and her husband opted not to go to trial, because of the possibility their daughters would have to testify.

“Lori and Mossimo felt going to trial would just be reckless,” an insider told Us in May. “It was going to get ugly.”

The source added that “the kids’ lives were also being affected” throughout the process and that both girls were happy to have “the clout of negative press around them gone so they can finally move on.”

Once their parents decided to plead guilty Bella and Olivia Jade supported them and have been “proud” of their choice.

“It will be surreal for Isabella and Olivia to visit them behind bars, but this is a much better outcome than what they envisioned,” a source told Us. “The girls have been on so many ups and downs that they were happy it was going to be over.”