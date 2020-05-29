Olivia Jade Giannulli is slowly but surely getting her life back on track after the nationwide college admissions scandal. Lori Loughlin’s daughter is starting to rebuild the prominent relationships in her life, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Throughout this ordeal, Olivia was distant from her former sorority sisters and certain people she was close to before the news broke,” the source tells Us. “Her former friends were not sure if it was based on legal advice or the fact that she felt too embarrassed to face the situation to old friends. Now, Olivia has been more open to communicating with them and rekindling those friendships.”

The source notes that the 20-year-old influencer “feels more at ease” now that the her parents’ legal case has “a solution.” (Loughlin, 55, and Mossimo Giannulli changed their plea from not guilty to guilty earlier this month. The couple were accused of paying bribes to ensure both Olivia Jade and her sister, Bella Rose Giannulli, would be admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits.)

“Olivia Jade is really proud of her mom for pleading guilty,” the insider says. “It’s taken a weight off of her shoulders knowing that her parents are going to have to face the consequences for their actions and she will too.”

The source adds that the YouTuber’s relationship with Loughlin has improved in recent months as well.

“Her relationship with her mom has ultimately gotten better since Lori pleaded guilty,” the source says. “Olivia feels like the negative news about her family is slowly subsiding. She’s beginning to feel more comfortable being more public.”

Olivia Jade, who has nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers, went quiet on social media after her parents’ March 2019 arrest. Nine months later, she made a brief return to YouTube, but stopped posting for the second time after making two videos in December. Just as she started to step out again socially in February, Olivia Jade’s allegedly fake sports resumé — and photos of her and Bella on a rowing machine — surfaced online.

Prior to her parents’ decision to take a plea deal, an insider told Us that Olivia Jade worried more photos and information would surface online before the October trial. Days after Loughlin and Mossimo entered their new plea, Olivia Jade seemingly started her career comeback, posting a makeup tutorial via IGTV.

The Full House alum and the fashion designer are set to be sentenced in August, but the details of their respective plea deals have already been made public. Loughlin, for her part, is expected to serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, serve two years of supervised release and complete 100 hours of community service. Mossimo’s plea deal, meanwhile, includes five months in prison, $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.