Picking up the pieces. Olivia Jade Giannulli is prepared to work her way back to the top as a YouTube and beauty influencer, following the college admissions scandal.

“As far as her career, getting back on YouTube is still the end goal,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “But she knows that for a while she might face some struggle.”

The influencer, 20, has been relatively quiet on social media and YouTube since her mom, Lori Loughlin, and dad, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get both of their daughters into the University of Southern California.

The couple pled guilty to fraud charges on Friday, May 22, which has caused Olivia Jade to turn her focus back to rebranding and rebuilding her career.

“She also knows that certain brands might want to capitalize on this whole situation and will be interested in working with her,” the insider explained on Thursday, May 28. “It might not be her ideal picks, but she knows there is still a platform there for her and she will regroup and rebuild her brand in one way or another.”

The star has a new headspace when it comes to what’s next for her professionally.

“Olivia has the mindset that nothing lasts forever and while she knows it will be an uphill battle, she feels much more confident than she did six months ago,” the source added. “[She] knows it’s a slow rebuild and that she’ll have to start from the ground up and be weary of her choices.”

The California has been eyeing a comeback to YouTube for a while, after making a brief return to the platform in December.

“Olivia is in a strange place right now, she’s mentally ready to put herself out there, but she also knows that all of her past issues will be front and center again very soon,” a source told Us in February. “She’s trying to put on a brave face and go out and get back to her more normal routine, but she’s very upset that she can’t explain her side of the story without it impacting the case.”

Olivia Jade posted her first video in eight months on December 1, in which she revealed that she “really” missed creating content.

“I genuinely miss filming,” she told her million-plus followers. “I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something that I’m really passionate about. It’s something I really like to do.”

She ultimately decided to do the video in order to start putting the scandal behind her. “This is the best I can do and I want to move on with my life, not trying to be in a selfish way,” Olivia Jade said in the video. “It’s so hard because I’m not trying to make this about me or how I’ve been because it’s not the point of this.”

A few weeks later, the social media star shared her “everyday routine” video on December 17, but has since gone quiet once more on YouTube. She has, however, shared a new beauty clip on her Instagram account.

“Here’s a lil makeup look 💕” Olivia Jade wrote alongside the video on Thursday. “Filmed this a few weeks ago & i wanted to post it.. so here we are. hope you guys are all healthy and safe 🤍.”

Loughlin, 55, and Mossimo, 56, won’t be sentenced until August 21. The couple have already agreed to a plea deal.

Loughlin will serve two months in prison and complete 100 hours of community service while under a two-year supervised release. She will also pay a $150,000 fine. Mossimo, for his part, will spend five months in prison with a two-year supervised release. He must complete 250 hours of community service and pay $250,000 fine.