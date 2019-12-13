



She’s back! Earlier this month, Olivia Jade Giannulli posted her first YouTube video since her mom, Lori Loughlin, and dad, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged with fraud, money laundering and bribery for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia, 20, and her older sister, Isabella Giannulli, into University of Southern California. Now, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, that the vlogger is being told by lawyers about what is off-limits to discuss on social media.

“Olivia’s lawyer is providing counsel as to what content and topics Olivia can safely discuss,” a source tells Us, which includes “staying away from any mention of her parents’ legal troubles.”

“Olivia’s lawyer is providing counsel as to what content and topics Olivia can safely discuss,” a source tells Us, which includes “staying away from any mention of her parents’ legal troubles.”

Us has previously reported, Olivia and Bella, 21, will likely be called to testify by the prosecution, and Olivia wanted a distraction and return to normalcy. But her decision might create more problems for her mom’s case.

“Prosecutors could ask Olivia about her decision to return to social media,” adds another insider.

Plus, the Fuller House alum, 55, had expressed her desire for her daughter to stay under the radar. “Lori was very clear in telling Olivia to remain quiet and not do anything controversial,” the insider tells Us. But it seems Olivia had “had enough” of not being able to speak her mind. “Olivia’s YouTube video was a big betrayal,” adds the source. “And cracks in the family are starting to show.”

For more on the current state of Olivia and Loughlin’s relationship, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.