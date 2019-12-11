



Olivia Jade Giannulli ’s bold decision to return to YouTube amid the college admissions scandal isn’t going so well at home, multiple sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly.

According to a source, Lori Loughlin explicitly instructed her daughter to stay off social media until well after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, learn their fate at their upcoming trial. The pair were charged in March with fraud, money laundering and bribery for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get Olivia and her older sister, Isabella, 21, into the prestigious University of Southern California by having them falsely designated as recruits for the crew team.

“Lori was very clear in telling Olivia to remain quiet and not do anything controversial,” says the source. But it seems Olivia, 20, had “had enough” of not being able to speak her mind — and did something about it.

Olivia posted her first video on YouTube on December 1, after an eight-month hiatus. “I actually really, really miss it,” she told her almost two million YouTube subscribers. “I genuinely miss filming. I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something that I’m really passionate about. It’s something I really like to do.”

Now, the source says, the fractured family is at odds. “Olivia’s YouTube video was a big betrayal,” says the source. “And cracks in the family are starting to show.”

Still, Olivia and the Fuller House alum, 55, are slowly mending their relationship. “There were major tensions between Olivia and Lori when the scandal first broke,” says an insider, but once she met with lawyers, she got a better understanding of what her parents were going through. “She feels bad for them and has been spending more time at home.”

