Another twist they were not prepared for. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, are worried about their parents since they decided to enter a guilty plea in the college admissions case.

“Olivia and Bella were devastated when Lori and Mossimo told them they were pleading guilty,” a source reveals exclusively to Us Weekly. “The girls have been spending a lot of time at their parents’ house recently, and they are becoming much more of a tight-knit family.”

While Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, are glad to see the saga come to a conclusion, new worries are mounting given the stipulations of the plea deal. “The girls have been on so many ups and downs that they were happy it was going to be over, but [they] fear for their mom going to jail,” the insider adds.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed on Thursday, May 21, that Loughlin, 55, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and Mossimo, 56, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

As part of their deal, the Full House alum will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and complete two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. The fashion designer, for his part, will spend five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and complete two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service. However, a judge has not signed off on the agreement yet.

Us previously reported that the couple, who tied the knot in November 1997, will enter their pleas via video conference on Friday, May 22.

Loughlin and Mossimo were arrested in March 2019 after they allegedly paid $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

According to image consultant Amanda Sanders, the actress’ “back was up against a wall” and she had no other choice but to accept a deal as her trial loomed: “People know there was wrongdoing and she is finally admitting it.”