Two months after Olivia Jade Giannulli returned to YouTube after the college admissions scandal, she went dark on the platform again.

As first revealed on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, Lori Loughlin’s 20-year-old daughter is “between a rock and hard place” as she tries to return to her career.

“Olivia is in a strange place right now, she’s mentally ready to put herself out there, but she also knows that all of her past issues will be front and center again very soon,” the source explains. “She’s trying to put on a brave face and go out and get back to her more normal routine, but she’s very upset that she can’t explain her side of the story without it impacting the case.”

Loughlin, 55, and husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 to ensure Olivia Jade and her sister, Bella Giannulli would be accepted into USC as crew recruits. Following their March 2019 arrest, the couple pleaded not guilty to fraud, money laundering conspiracy charges and bribery charges.

Olivia Jade, who lost sponsorships and brand deals amid the controversy, returned to YouTube on December 1.

“I didn’t know exactly when I should come back to YouTube but the reason for that is just ’cause I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now,” she told her nearly 2 million subscribers.

While she posted a second video titled “Everyday Routine” sharing her makeup routine on December 17, she hasn’t posted again since. Olivia Jade has, however, starting stepping out socially again. Hours after her allegedly fake rowing resumé surfaced online, she attended Kylie Jenner‘s former assistant Victoria Villarroel’s event launch on February 10.

“Olivia has been getting more and more comfortable with going out and putting herself out there,” a second source says. “She feels like she spent time away from being in the limelight for a long time and now she’s ready to get back out there. She wants to be back in her normal routine of hanging out with friends and doing things she enjoys and move forward from this whole ordeal. She’s extremely pleasant, polite and sweet to new people she meets and definitely wants to make a good impression on them.”