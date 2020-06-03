Lori Loughlin Would Love to Return to TV After College Scandal

Coming to a small screen near you? Lori Loughlin “would love to return to TV” after pleading guilty to charges related to the nationwide college admissions scandal, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The Full House alum, 55, is an “eternal optimist,” who “eventually, [wants to] tell her side of the story,” the source tells Us.

Along with husband Mossimo Giannulli, Loughlin was arrested in March 2019 for allegedly paying bribes to ensure daughters Bella Rose and Olivia Jade’s admission into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. While the couple originally pleaded not guilty to the bribery, money laundering and fraud charges against them, they had a change of heart last month.

Loughlin and Giannulli, who officially pleaded guilty on May 22, are expected to serve two months and five months, respectively, in prison. Loughlin’s plea deal also includes a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, for his part, is expected to pay a $250,000 fine, serve two years of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service.

Prior to the scandal, Loughlin was a staple on the Hallmark Channel, starring in several made-for-TV movies a month and on the series When Calls the Heart. The network cut ties with the actress in March 2019.

Loughlin also had a recurring role on Netflix’s Fuller House, but was not asked back by the streaming service for the fifth and final season after the scandal. The series addressed her character Aunt Becky’s absence during an episode that dropped on Tuesday, June 2, when John Stamos’ Uncle Jesse returned to seek niece DJ Tanner’s (Candace Cameron Bure) advice.

“Aunt Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother,” Jesse reveals in the episode.

For more on Loughlin, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.