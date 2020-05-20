Olivia Jade Giannulli and Bella Giannulli were accompanied by their dog when they stepped out together amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Olivia Jade, 20, and Bella, 21, wore casual clothing as they hid behind shades during their recent outing in Los Angeles. The duo kept their dog on a leash after hopping out of their vehicle.

The adoption of their dog comes as Olivia Jade and Bella’s famous parents’ trial looms. Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in March 2019 due to their alleged ties to the nation’s largest college bribery scandal.

The longtime couple were accused of paying $500,000 to arrange for their daughters to be accepted into USC. Olivia Jade and Bella’s admittance was contingent on their participation in the school’s rowing team, but neither of them plays the sport. They pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and are expected to stand trial on Monday, October 5.

Photos of Olivia Jade and Bella on a rowing machine were leaked online in April. At the time, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Olivia Jade halted plans she had to make her YouTube comeback. “It brought up all of her old feelings she had right after the scandal broke,” the insider said. “Olivia has Bella and her parents to lean on, but this has been a tough setback for Olivia.”

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that Loughlin, 55, and Mossimo, 56, were denied their request to have their case dropped. “After consideration of the extensive briefing, affidavits and other information provided by the government and defendants, the Court is satisfied that the government has not lied to or misled the Court,” a statement on May 8 obtained by Us read.

According to an insider, Loughlin and Mossimo believed they had a chance at getting their case dismissed because prosecutors allegedly “withheld key evidence that [ringleader] Rick Singer was pressured by the FBI to lie in the course of his conversations with” the 90210 actress.

Scroll down to see photos of Olivia Jade and Bella out with their adorable pup.